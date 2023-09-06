Ann Arbor City Council approves property purchase to house new election center

The city of Ann Arbor has found a location for its long-awaited election center. At last night’s meeting, City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase a property on the city’s west side.

The sale price for the property at 3021 Miller Road has been negotiated down to $2.8 million. It is located near the on-ramp to Westbound M-14.

The goal is to re-purpose the roughly 20,000 square foot facility into a new satellite office for the city clerk. There, voting, voter registration and the counting of ballots can take place.

John Fournier is Ann Arbor’s Deputy City Administrator. He says prior to the recent voting reforms, the majority of ballots were cast at polling places and counted at individual precincts.

“Now, the majority of our ballots are cast as absentee ballots, which requires a very complex logistical operation.”

The city also plans to share the space by creating a new studio for the city’s Community Television Network.

