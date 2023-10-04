EMU's free tuition program expanding for low-income students starting in 2024

Eastern Michigan University will expand their free tuition program, allowing Pell Granteligible students to receive additional aid.

Starting Fall 2024, students with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher with an annual household income less than $60,000 or who receive the Pell Grant will be eligible for no-cost tuition.

EMU’s Vice President of Enrollment Management, Katie Condon-Martin, says expanding the program will allow more students to access higher education.

EMU will also offer more merit-based scholarships to students in good academic standing.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

