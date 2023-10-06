Michigan Senate considering bill to allow electronic transfer of vehicle titles

In an effort to improve efficiency, one of the most common transactions that Michiganders perform at the Secretary of State’s office could be moved online.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. She is encouraging lawmakers to support Senate Bill 533, which would allow the electronic transfer of titles or interest in vehicles.

The vast majority of transactions that take place in branch offices are when someone sells a vehicle and they need to transfer the title to the buyer.

At an event at the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber, Benson said Michigan could join other states who are making visits to the Secretary of State’s office more efficient.

“So, like in Illinois and Indiana and other states, we want to give an option for citizens to do that online as well, and we hope the Legislature will give us that option, so that we can start building out a system that will probably go into effect in a few years.”

Benson says early signs are that SB 533 has bipartisan support, and she is optimistic that it will pass.

