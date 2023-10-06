Ypsilanti Township will not join the county's early voting network

Ypsilanti Township will not join the countywide early voting network.

The proposed partnership would reflect the updated early voting rules passed in Proposition 2 last November.

Heather Jarrell-Roe is Ypsilanti's township clerk. She voted to join the countywide network.

“I believe just the best way forward was really to join the county collaboration, not only because it was the most fiscally responsible thing to do for our township, but just anytime you’re venturing into new spaces or territories, collaboration, support, and partnership, are always great things to have on your side.”

Jarrell-Roe says the township will still provide the same number of early voting sites for residents but will not be able to access assistance from the countywide network to staff and fund the sites.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

