McKinley Tenants Association speaking out against landlords

Members of the McKinley Tenants Association spoke out at Tuesday night’s Ypsilanti City Council meeting. They are trying to bring attention to what they call mismanagement by McKinley Inc., which owns more than half of the county’s workforce housing.

Mold, mildew, mice, and flooded basements, all while increasing rent—those are just some of the complaints brought forth by the association.

The group, which has more than 300 members in its private Facebook group, has demands for McKinley’s leadership.

According to the association’s website, they want no rent increases for leases signed in 2023, humane and livable conditions, mold remediation, and issues surrounding a variety of fees.

Lauren Gaboury lives in The Villas in Ypsilanti Township and spoke at the meeting. She has been reporting mold problems in her laundry room.

“They bump up the rent prices every year arbitrarily saying that they’re meeting market rates, but really, these units are crumbling.”

None of the McKinley properties that were referenced in the meeting were located in the City of Ypsilanti.

McKinley did not respond to a request for comment.

