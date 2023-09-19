Ypsilanti City Council to give proposed smoking ban second look tonight

The second reading of an ordinance will receive a vote at tonight’s Ypsilanti City Council meeting. It would put additional smoking restrictions in the city.

The proposed ordinance would ban smoking in all city buildings. In addition, smoking will be prohibited in all tot-lot playgrounds and within 15 feet of any play structure in all city parks. The ban also includes e-cigarettes and similar vaping products.

The ordinance, put forth by the city’s Parks and Recreation commission, passed the first reading unanimously two weeks ago.

According to city documents, violators of the ordinance would receive a $50 fine.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org