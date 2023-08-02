Ypsilanti City Council approves reimbursement of $220K worth of Water Street clean-up costs

Ypsilanti City Council voted to approve a reimbursement agreement for Water Street. It was approved unanimously at last night’s meeting.

The City of Ypsilanti will now be receiving about $220,000 to be reimbursed for brownfield clean-up costs from Washtenaw County. By doing this, the city is able to free up money from Water Street clean-up costs and shift them to Water Street planning efforts.

The planning of the development of the 38-acre downtown space along the Huron River is being managed by consultant Carlisle/Wortman.

Frances McMullan is the Ypsilanti City Manager.

“We don’t want to deplete those funds. I mean, what we do have is not enough, of course, to complete all the remediation and studies that we need to have done. So, to be reimbursed for some of it does allow us to do some other things that’s needed.”

The city is still soliciting proposals for Water Street, but, to date, only two developers have made submissions.

