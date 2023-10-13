Ann Arbor City Council to decide early voting locations

Ann Arbor City Council will decide on early voting locations at Monday's meeting.

Since Proposition 2 passed, all counties must provide nine days of early voting. At Monday's meeting, the Ann Arbor City Council will decide where those early voting sites will be.

Jen Eyer represents Ann Arbor's fourth ward on the city council. She hopes the extended early voting period will minimize the long lines some voters experienced at the midterms.

“I’m really hopefully, and I know others are as well, that these early voting locations will really work to spread out the voter participation, so that we don’t see those long lines."

Early voting will be available for all registered voters. Those voting in Ann Arbor for the first time can register at City Hall or an on-campus satellite clerk's office.

