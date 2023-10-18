UM Regents will vote on the purchase of over 50 acres of vacant land

The University of Michigan Board of Regents plan to discuss the purchase of 51 acres of vacant land in Ann Arbor.

The regents plan to vote on the purchase of the vacant land at Thursday's meeting. If passed, the university would authorize $8 million to close the deal on the property, located on North Dixboro Road, near the Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

The university plans to use the property for opportunities with outside research and development companies. If the regents approve the spending, the university plans to close on the property in December 2023.

