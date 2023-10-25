House Vote On Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson As Speaker

My background is almost entirely music industry related. I have worked record retail, record wholesale, radio and been a mobile disc jockey as the four primary jobs I've held since 1985. Sure, there were a few other things in there - an assistant to a financial advisor, management level banker (hired during the pandemic with no banking experience), I cleaned a tennis club and couple of banks. The true version of myself is involved in music somehow. Since I don't play any instruments, my best outlet is to play other people's music and maybe inspire you to support that artist.