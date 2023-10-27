U-M lecturers' union kicks off contract negotiations with rally

The University of Michigan's Lecturers’ union is hosting a bargaining kickoff rally this morning on U-M’s campus.

The rally marks the beginning of contract negotiations with the university. The Lecturers’ Employees Organization, or LEO, says it’s hoping to secure better wages to accommodate the rising cost of living.

Kirsten Herold is a lecturer at the School of Public Health and the president of the union. She says LEO is encouraged by the successful bargaining of other unions at U-M.

“We know that three other unions on campus have gotten significant raises—like 20% over three years. So, of course, we're hoping that we can do at least as well, if not better.”

In the past, non-tenured lecturers' contracts have been negotiated on a three-year cycle. The rally is set to begin at 11 AM.

