Striking U-M grad workers will not accept university's counteroffer over three "low cost" issues

The University of Michigan has responded to the latest counteroffer from the striking graduate workers.

The Graduate Employees' Organization, or GEO, has been on strike since March. But after the two sides recently agreed to a number of issues, including a 20% pay increase, the finish line appears in sight.

Amir Fleischmann is a spokesperson for GEO. He says the university’s latest response falls short on a few “low cost” issues that will have a big impact for small groups of grad workers.

“This includes parity for grad workers at Dearborn, saying working at Dearborn should get the same pay as those in Ann Arbor. Better childcare subsidies and the same parental leave that lecturers get and a little bit more on gender affirming care.”

GEO will be working on a counteroffer in the coming days.

U-M spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald said in a statement that it is very disappointing at this late stage of the process that GEO submitted a proposal that is largely the same as the last one.

He added the university is unable to extend a 20% wage increase to the Dearborn campus, due to differing financial circumstances between that campus and the Ann Arbor campus.

