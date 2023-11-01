Saline voters to elect three city council members on Tuesday, November 7th

Saline voters will decide on three new city council members in next week's general election.

Government transparency, downtown commerce, and city budget expenditures are among the talking points of the five candidates competing for the three open spots on Saline’s City Council.

In an opinion article published in the Saline Post, Mayor Brian Marl endorsed incumbent Jack Ceo and former school board member Chuck Lesch, calling them “the superior candidates” of the group.

Former council member Christen Mitchell is running after a three-year break from the city council. Long-time Saline residents, Jenn Harmount and Brian Cassise are running without city council experience but have been involved in community and local politics for several years.

Saline residents can vote on or before November 7th.

