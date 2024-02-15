© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

Washtenaw Community College launches start-up entrepreneurial training program

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST
Washtenaw Community College pitch event
JD Scott Photography
/
Flickr
Washtenaw Community College pitch event

Washtenaw Community College has launched a free entrepreneurship program, aiming to foster local businesses and start-ups.

The “Start-up Incubator” is a free, two-year program that assists local entrepreneurs in launching and scaling their business.

Michelle Julet is the director of the Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College. She says the program connects business owners with product development services, customer discovery, and networking opportunities.

“So, what we’re really hoping for is economic growth for our community but also beginning to create or solidify multi-generational wealth for the families in our area."

Julet says WCC hopes to engage 100 local businesses within the year. Any type of business owner is encouraged to apply, including those in tech and service industries.

Applications for the Summer cohort open on March 1st.

