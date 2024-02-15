Washtenaw Community College launches start-up entrepreneurial training program

Washtenaw Community College has launched a free entrepreneurship program, aiming to foster local businesses and start-ups.

The “Start-up Incubator” is a free, two-year program that assists local entrepreneurs in launching and scaling their business.

Michelle Julet is the director of the Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College. She says the program connects business owners with product development services, customer discovery, and networking opportunities.

“So, what we’re really hoping for is economic growth for our community but also beginning to create or solidify multi-generational wealth for the families in our area."

Julet says WCC hopes to engage 100 local businesses within the year. Any type of business owner is encouraged to apply, including those in tech and service industries.

Applications for the Summer cohort open on March 1st.

