New Ann Arbor police chief's top priority for the new role is combating racial injustice

Andre Anderson was sworn in as Ann Arbor's new permanent police chief in February.

Anderson most recently served as assistant police chief in Tempe, Arizona. He was also the interim police chief of Ferguson, Missouri as the department was undergoing a federal investigation after a Ferguson officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man.

Chief Anderson says his top priority in his new role is combating racial injustice in Ann Arbor and hopes to do so through open conversations with officers.

“Having those candid conversations with our employees and carving a direction forward for us to really embrace a mindset that puts us in a position to address racial injustice and injustice in police period."

Chief Anderson says he’s looking forward to extending those conversations to Ann Arbor residents to better understand what the community expects from the department.

