Ann Arbor 1,4-dioxane plume soon to be declared federal Superfund site

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed adding the Gelman Sciences site, also known as "The Plume," to the Superfund National Priorities List.

The Gelman Sciences site in western Ann Arbor and Scio Township has been a problem for decades. Gelman began using 1,4-dioxane as a solvent beginning in 1966. In 1985, the dioxane was discovered in residential drinking water wells in the area.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell has long championed getting the site on the National Priorities List. She says the designation is critical to finally end what she says has been a decades-long nightmare.

“We’re making progress as a community working together. The federal government has polluter pay ability to make the polluter pay. They will be the ones overseeing the site, and hopefully, we’ll being to get this site cleaned up."

On-site manufacturing operations ceased in 2013. Nearly 8,000 people living within the four-mile radius may be affected by the contamination.

