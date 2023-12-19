© 2023 WEMU
Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume is one step closer to accessing federal remediation support

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published December 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST
Map of the Gelman Sciences 1,4 dioxane plume
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
/
michigan.gov/egle
Map of the Gelman Sciences 1,4 dioxane plume

The Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume is a step closer to accessing federal remediation support. Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week sent the Environmental Protection Agency a letter asking that the site be added to the Superfund National Priorities List.

The governor’s action doesn’t guarantee further federal involvement. In fact, it could take up to a year to transition the status of the site.

Washtenaw County environmental health director Kristen Schweighoefer said the following:

“EPA has been very clear that they are slow and deliberate in their process, but I think that that also means that they are taking a lot of time and care to make sure they are doing the very best they can remediate the situation for the residents."

The toxic plume of industrial solvent emanates from Gelman’s old facility on Wagner Road in Scio Township. It has contaminated wells and spread three miles through the township and into Ann Arbor.

It is feared that, without Superfund status, the plume will reach the Huron River and city’s municipal drinking water supply.

Related Content