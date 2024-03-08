Habitat for Humanity celebrates International Women's Day with building event in Ypsilanti

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley celebrated International Women’s Day with their Women Build initiative.

The event brought together local volunteers to help build a three-bedroom house on N. Prospect Rd in Ypsilanti. Once completed, the house will be sold at an affordable price to a single parent in the area. Leah Tessman is the Director of Grants, Corporate, and Faith giving for Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley.

Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU Work being done in the backyard

“Most single head of households living in the poverty level are women, and we want to shine a spotlight on that and be able to provide access and affordable housing for these women in our community.”

Travis Danials is the house lead on the project. He says he hopes the house can accommodate a family for many years to come. The house includes a ramp to the front door rather than stairs, and wider entryways and hallways to accommodate mobility devices. Danials says there is also additional insulation in the walls and attic to help lower the cost of electric bills.

Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU The home features accessible hallways and entryways

“One thing that’s really important to us is when we sell these houses we don’t want to give a family an affordable mortgage, but an unaffordable DTE payment or Consumers payment.”

The home comprises over 740 volunteer hours across 110 female volunteers.

