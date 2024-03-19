Saline awarded grant to help draft downtown development plan

The City of Saline has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Redevelopment Ready Community Technical Assistance Match Fund to help redesign the city's downtown. Saline is using the funding to create a pragmatic design for a downtown gathering space.

Ben Harrington is the Community Development Director of Saline. He says the city wants to make it easier for businesses to get started in Saline by providing city inspections on buildings folks are looking to renovate.

"We’ll kind of work with you with what your vision is for that building, what hiccups might there be with the building code, what classifications your renovations fall into.”



As the plans are being developed, Harrington encourages residents to support existing local businesses.

“Success begets success. If a business shown to be thriving, you know, they’re doing really well in the market that they’re in, it attracts new businesses,”

Saline Main Street has also created a subcommittee focused on retaining downtown businesses.

