Ann Arbor Public Schools seek public input on impending budget cuts

The Ann Arbor school district wants to hear from employees and the public regarding what should be prioritized as it faces a $25 million budget shortfall.

Interim and soon-to-be permanent Superintendent Jazz Parks is asking teachers, students, staff and the public to fill out an online survey. The questions include which services and programs are the most to least important. It also asks for suggestions as to what expenses could be cut that would least affect education.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Marious Demetriou says, due to requirements by the state, decisions will have to be make quickly.

“We were able to get an extension to April 15th. I don’t think we’ll be able to get another extension, so they notified us to provide a plan. We have to make some decisions.”

The district will be collecting surveys until April 5th. There will then be a series of three meetings with secondary staff, elementary staff and parents and the community on April 8th at Pioneer High School.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org