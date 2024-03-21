Jazz Parks officially selected as Ann Arbor Public Schools' next superintendent

The Ann Arbor School Board has given Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks the position on a permanent basis.

With a $25 million deficit to tackle, several board members said now is not the time to change streams, which would require a new person to get up to speed.

The vote to hire Parks passed on a 4-3 vote. Those opposed all had her on their short list but wanted to work through the process. But in the end, Parks was the only candidate all seven trustees’ final list.

Board President Torchio Feaster says that was the final determination.

“The only candidate that has majority support was Superintendent Parks, and so rather than try to force another majority for another candidate, it made the most sense to select Superintendent Parks to lead our district."

Parks received praise from board members for moving quickly to try find a solution to the budget shortfall.

