List of interviewees for Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent position narrowed down to seven

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:16 AM EST
Ann Arbor Huron High School
Cathy Shafran
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Huron High School

The Ann Arbor School Board last night decided on seven candidates they wish to interview to become the district’s new superintendent.

Board members say they are looking for candidates with a strong background and experience in districts of similar size and demographic makeup. They took a little over an hour going through the top tier candidates.

When finished, Board President Torchio Feaster thanked search firm HYA for finding a strong set of candidates.

“Thank you to all the candidates who applied. We had some great, great candidates, and just because you’re not a finalist doesn’t mean we didn’t think highly of so many. So, thank you to all the candidates.”

HYA began contacting the seven candidates last night to see if they are still interested in the position. The names will be released later today.

The interviews will be held with the candidates on Zoom Saturday, March 16th, beginning at 9 AM.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
