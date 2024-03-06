Ann Arbor School Board to start narrowing down superintendent applicants

The Ann Arbor School Board this evening will begin reviewing the resumes of candidates to be the district’s next superintendent.

The district received 23 applications for the position. Search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) will recommend six to eight of the candidates in a closed session tonight just prior to the regular school board meeting.

The board will be able to review all of the candidates’ information.

HYA associate Sharina Shivers says that will be the only aspect of the process that will be behind closed doors.

“We will not be voting on the candidates in closed session. We will not be rating them. We will not be deliberating about the candidates. We will only be sharing with you their name, their district, their position, and any information that we have gained about each candidate.”

The board will discuss the candidates by number during tonight’s meeting and decide which ones they would like to interview.

Tonight’s closed session begins at 7 PM with the regular meeting being at 8 PM.

