Ann Arbor Public Schools seeks community input on superintendent search

The Ann Arbor public school board is seeking community input as they begin the search for a permanent superintendent.

To kick off the search, the district plans to circulate surveys to staff, students, and community members next week.

Rima Mohammad is the president of the Ann Arbor public school board. She says the board will use the survey responses to better understand the community’s top priorities. They plan to conduct focus groups and begin considering candidates in the spring.

“In March is when we will start interviews for candidates for the superintendent position. And, hopefully, by the end of April, we will name the superintendent.”

Jazz Parks is the current interim superintendent. She was appointed following Dr. Jeanice Swift’s resignation in September.

