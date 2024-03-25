State environmental policy advisor enters city council race in Ann Arbor's 2nd Ward

Ann Arbor second ward residents will elect new city council representation in November’s general election. Democrat Jon Mallek is the first to enter the race.

Mallek is a policy advisor with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. He says making homeownership more accessible for younger generations is among his top priorities.

“Finding ways to make more affordable housing, increasing development in a thoughtful way and, at the same time, building in a way that maintains our climate and sustainability goals is really important."

Mallek says being raised on a dairy farm and his experience in agriculture policy has centered environmental issues in his politics. Mallek says, if elected, he'd focus on enacting the goals of the A2Zero plan.

Government can and should have a positive impact in people's lives, and that’s especially true at the city level where the interactions between government and citizens is experienced most directly.”



Mallek has secured an endorsement from current Ward 2 Council Member Linh Song. Song announced last week that she does not intend to run for reelection. Mallek is currently running unopposed.

The Democratic primary for Ward 2 is set for August 6th. The general election is on November 5th.

