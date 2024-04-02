Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees OK's funding for renovating public safety building

Pittsfield Township has approved an expansion its public safety complex that local officials say is long overdue.

Township Supervisor Mandy Grewal says the renovation of the fire and police station buildings was something she has wanted to see happen ever since first being elected 16 years ago.

The Township Board recently approved spending $5 million for the renovations and are asking Congresswoman Debbie Dingell to secure a grant for another $5 million.

Grewal says they will spend the next few months on the logistical work, so services are not impaired.

“The construction and reconstruction will obviously require personnel to move spaces, so we want to make sure that we do the work in a way that does not hinder the ability of our public safety personnel to provide the services that they do for our residents.”

Grewal says they expect to break ground on the project this summer.

