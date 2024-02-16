Washtenaw County gears up for nine days of early voting

Tomorrow is the first day of early, in-person voting across Michigan.

This is the first election where all Michigan residents will have nine full days to vote early prior to the February 27th presidential primary. Washtenaw County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot within their city or township of residence just as they would on Election Day.

Ed Golembiewski is the director of elections for Washtenaw County. He says many cities and townships have elected to join the countywide early voting network, providing more voting locations for their residents.

“All voters in the 23 participating cities and townships also have the ability to vote early at the Washtenaw County central site. And that is located at the Washtenaw County Learning Resource Center."

The early voting network also includes four regional voting centers in Ypsilanti, Pittsfield, Sylvan and Scio Township.

