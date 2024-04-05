UM lecturers' union to hold protest over stalled contract negotiations

Earlier this week, the University of Michigan lecturers’ union announced it was circulating a strike pledge petition among its members. Today, lecturers and allies will be holding a rally and march seeking a new deal ahead of the end of the school year.

Local LEO-AFT Union President Kirsten Herold says they have been meeting with the University every week since the end of October, but negotiations have stalled. She says the offers have been very slow to come and aren’t being fair to the lecturers on the Dearborn and Flint campuses.

“The progress has been infinitesimal. Each offer, they were only increasing it by a quarter of a percent. At this point, we’re in a situation they have offered at 5% increase a year in Ann Arbor and only two and a quarter in Dearborn and Flint.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon today followed by a march from Palmer Commons on the U-M Ann Arbor campus to the Alexander Ruthven Administration Building.

