EMU Police investigating on-campus bomb threat

Several buildings were evacuated on the campus of Eastern Michigan University on Tuesday after a bomb threat was emailed to the school.

The residence halls of Wise, Buell and Putnam were evacuated with some students still in their slippers and pajamas. Other buildings nearby were also emptied as a precaution. After about two and a half hours, the "all clear" was given, and no suspicious devices were found.

EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige says they will conduct a full investigation.

“The university will aggressively work with state and federal officials to investigate the source of this threat and launch the appropriate criminal investigation.”

Lige says they have no suspects nor a motive at this time. No one was injured during the evacuations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org