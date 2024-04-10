© 2024 WEMU
EMU Police investigating on-campus bomb threat

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:11 AM EDT
EMU Police search residence halls after a bomb threat was emailed on-campus on April 9, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU Police search residence halls after a bomb threat was emailed on-campus on April 9, 2024.

Several buildings were evacuated on the campus of Eastern Michigan University on Tuesday after a bomb threat was emailed to the school.

The residence halls of Wise, Buell and Putnam were evacuated with some students still in their slippers and pajamas. Other buildings nearby were also emptied as a precaution. After about two and a half hours, the "all clear" was given, and no suspicious devices were found.

EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige says they will conduct a full investigation.

“The university will aggressively work with state and federal officials to investigate the source of this threat and launch the appropriate criminal investigation.”

Lige says they have no suspects nor a motive at this time. No one was injured during the evacuations.

