EMU unveils on-campus Narcan program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:43 AM EDT
AED cabinet inside a building on the Eastern Michigan University campus.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
AED cabinet inside a building on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, there were 56 opioid-related deaths in the county in 2023. And Eastern Michigan University is working to preventing such deaths on campus.

The University has implemented a Narcan program on campus, so the drug that can save the life of an overdose victim can be given quickly.

17 EMU faculty and staff have been trained to show others how to administer Narcan.

Eastern Michigan Chief of Police Matthew Lige says doses of the drug are available across campus.

“Any student, staff, or visitor who is in need of this lifesaving product can go into one of our buildings, and every building has at least one AED station. Open the cabinet up, and use the Narcan in a life-saving kind of emergency.”

Lige says anytime an AED Station is open on campus, it sets off a silent alarm at the police station and turns on the nearby cameras, so first responders can quickly arrive on the scene.

