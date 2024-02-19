Washtenaw County Health Department relaunches drug abuse prevention program 

The Washtenaw County Health Department has relaunched the "It Is Possible" campaign to help local residents kick their substance abuse problems.

The campaign that was first created just as the COVID pandemic hit, in conjunction with health departments in Livingston, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties, highlights the stories of local people who have been able to beat their addictions to let others still suffering know, they can do it too.

Washtenaw County Health Department Officer Jimena Loveluck says the campaign is also to share resources among the four counties.

“We have a variety of educational materials that we’ve developed. We have a tool kit that’s available for people to use, so they can request free material because we want this information to get out far and wide within these counties.”





Loveluck says it’s critical that the public is aware of drugs like naloxone, also known as Narcan, that can quickly reverse the effect on an opioid overdose and help a person breathe to prevent brain injury or death.

Naloxone is available at many locations around Washtenaw County.

According to the health department, there were 54 opioid-related and 28 non-opioid related overdoses in Washtenaw County in 2023.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org