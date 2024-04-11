Ann Arbor Board of Education may send out layoff notices to teachers and staff

Expect a long night and a lot of anxiety expressed during tonight’s Ann Arbor school board meeting as the district searches for $25 million in budget cuts.

The biggest decision by the school board for tonight will be a vote to allow the administration send layoff notices to staff ahead of any official announcements.

Ann Arbor School District spokesman Andrew Cluley says this would involve employees whose union couldn’t be notified earlier.

“Last month, the Board of Education approved a resolution authorizing layoffs in the ASCSA bargaining unit. The resolution that is on the agenda for Thursday would cover all of the other bargaining units.”

Cluley reiterated that any specific staff reductions will be detailed in the district’s comprehensive budget plan, and none will be decided on Thursday. He says that plan will not be developed until after next week’s virtual town hall meeting.

