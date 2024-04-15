Ann Arbor Public Schools holding virtual town hall meeting to address latest budget issues

The Ann Arbor School District will hold a series of town meetings beginning today to gather public and employee input on needed budget reductions.

Today is the deadline for the district to file its corrective action plan with the state that only expresses a commitment to finding the cuts but offers no specifics.

Tonight, Superintendent Jazz Parks says she and Board President Torchio Feaster will hold a virtual meeting to explain the financial situation and hear from the community.

"So, folks will be able to call in, and we will answer their questions live, and, at the end of that time together, we will share a link from them to provide input and feedback or any questions or concerns they have after watching the virtual town hall."

Tonight's meeting will be followed by in-person community meetings tomorrow at Huron High School and Thursday at Skyline High — all will be at 6:30 PM.

Feaster says they want to hear from as many people as possible.

“We’re looking forward to Superintendent (Jazz) Parks being able to meet with staff, community members, seek input and find out the best place to make these necessary adjustments to our budget, so we can continue to be viable, strong, world-class district that we are.”

Parks will meet with AAPS staff during a pair of meetings on Wednesday. She says they hope to finalize budget cuts including any possible layoffs before the end of the school year but can’t guarantee that will be the case.

