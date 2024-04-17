Ann Arbor Public Schools officials meet with public about addressing a $25 million budget shortfall

About 200 people—many parents and students—took a seat in the Huron High School cafeteria on Tuesday to hear the Ann Arbor School District explain how it wound up with a $25 million budget hole.

After the presentation, the attendees broke into groups at each table to write down on large sheets of paper their questions and suggestions for ways the deficit could be addressed.

Board President Torchio Feaster says despite a lot of worried people he thinks the meeting went well.

“Obviously, there is a lot of anxiety in the community, but it’s good to get out here, meet people face to face and give them a chance to tell us what they think and want to see us do.”

Not everyone was happy with what they heard. Some parents say the process should have begun sooner.

Meetings with teachers and staff are scheduled for Wednesday with another community meeting Thursday at 6:30 at Skyline High.

