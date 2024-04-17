© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Public Schools officials meet with public about addressing a $25 million budget shortfall

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:25 AM EDT
A crowd gathers for the open Ann Arbor Board of Education meeting on April 16, 2024.
1 of 5  — IMG_20240416_192238969_HDR.jpg
A crowd gathers for the open Ann Arbor Board of Education meeting on April 16, 2024.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks, Ann Arbor School Board President Torchio Feaster, consultant Marios Demetriou and Ann Arbor School Board member Susan Ward Schmidt open the April 16, 2024 board meeting.
2 of 5  — IMG_20240416_192455025.jpg
(From L to R) Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks, Ann Arbor School Board President Torchio Feaster, consultant Marios Demetriou and Ann Arbor School Board member Susan Ward Schmidt open the April 16, 2024 board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Parent Jon Svoboda speaking to Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks after the April 16, 2024 school board meeting.
3 of 5  — IMG_20240416_194702130_HDR.jpg
Parent Jon Svoboda speaking to Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks after the April 16, 2024 school board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of the list of comments submitted by residents to the Ann Arbor School Board regarding the budget deficit.
4 of 5  — IMG_20240416_191810757.jpg
One of the list of comments submitted by residents to the Ann Arbor School Board regarding the budget deficit.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools district staff collect input from public after the April 16, 2024 school board meeting.
5 of 5  — IMG_20240416_193859311_HDR.jpg
Ann Arbor Public Schools district staff collect input from public after the April 16, 2024 school board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

About 200 people—many parents and students—took a seat in the Huron High School cafeteria on Tuesday to hear the Ann Arbor School District explain how it wound up with a $25 million budget hole.

After the presentation, the attendees broke into groups at each table to write down on large sheets of paper their questions and suggestions for ways the deficit could be addressed.

Board President Torchio Feaster says despite a lot of worried people he thinks the meeting went well.

“Obviously, there is a lot of anxiety in the community, but it’s good to get out here, meet people face to face and give them a chance to tell us what they think and want to see us do.”

Not everyone was happy with what they heard. Some parents say the process should have begun sooner.

Meetings with teachers and staff are scheduled for Wednesday with another community meeting Thursday at 6:30 at Skyline High.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Public SchoolsHuron High SchoolTorchio Feasterbudget
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content