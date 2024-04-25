Ann Arbor officials to hear updates on Superfund designation for 1,4 dioxane plume

The Ann Arbor Environmental Commission will hear an update this evening regarding the clean-up efforts at Washtenaw County’s Gelman Sciences plume site.

Last month, the EPA proposed adding the site to its Superfund National Priorities List. Chair of Scio Residents for Safe Water Roger Rayle will be joined by Global Environment Alliance LLC President Dan Bicknell to provide an overview of the cleanup efforts.

With the pending EPA actions, Rayle says he more optimistic than ever for real movement on the plume. He points to the comprehensive report from the EPA on the site.

“It has some details in there that are above and beyond anything we’ve had before. There might still be a few glitches here and there that we have to answer questions about, but it is so much better and more comprehensive that’s gone on before.”

The EPA is continuing to collect comments from the public regarding the Superfund designation.

Tonight’s meeting will be held virtually beginning at 7 PM.

