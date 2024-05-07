A2Zero Home Energy Advisor program now available for Ann Arborites looking to cut carbon footprints

Ann Arbor residents can now get a free home energy assessment and receive a customized decarbonization plan.

The new A2ZERO Home Energy Advisor Program allows all residents, be they home or condo owners, renters or living in co-ops, get help in reducing their carbon footprint. The assessment can show how to reduce costs by making a home more energy efficient.

Ann Arbor Energy Team Manager Julie Roth says for several years, residents have been asking the city for help.

“It’s complicated. They don’t know where to start. They don’t know who to call, don’t know who to trust, don’t know what the technology is and what’s affordable.”

The program is being funded by the Community Climate Action Millage.

Coming in June, residents can sign up to tour a New-Zero home in Ann Arbor to see how neighbors are able to reduce their carbon emissions.

