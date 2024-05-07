Humane Society of Huron Valley is at capacity, offering free adoptions

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is encouraging people to adopt this spring after the shelter recently reached capacity.

To encourage adoption, the shelter has waived adoption fees for dogs six months and older until May 18th. Officials with the shelter say adult dogs take up the most space at the shelter, and their adoption is key to relieving the overcrowding the shelter is experiencing.

They also say most adult dogs are already house-trained, and prospective owners can see the adult's personality and quirks before adopting.

The Humane Society is asking folks to consider fostering a dog to alleviate immediate overcrowding.

