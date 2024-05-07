© 2024 WEMU
Voters in Ypsilanti's 3rd Ward to make decision in city council race

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:48 AM EDT
Ypsilanti City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti City Hall

It’s Election Day with only one issue on the ballot in Washtenaw County: the recall election in Ypsilanti’s Ward 3. The election pits incumbent Democrat Desirae Simmons against independent challenger Rod Johnson.

The recall was initiated after Simmons abstained from voting on a multi-million-dollar purchase by the city to relocate its public services yard. A purchase that was eventually voted down by the full council, Simmons had earlier supported the measure.

Her opponents say she was fiscally irresponsible, Simmons says it’s simply a disagreement over a particular vote and those responsible for the recall just don’t like her actions on the Council.

The voting location for Precinct 1 of Ward 3 is at the EMU Honors College at Forrest and Perrin. Precinct 2 is at Ypsilanti International Elementary at the corner of North Prospect and Oak.

The winner will hold the seat until after the 2026 election

