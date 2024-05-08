Desirae Simmons narrowly avoids recall from her Ypsilanti City Council seat

Ypsilanti Third Ward Democrat Desirae Simmons was able to fight back a recall challenge on Tuesday, defeating challenger independent Rod Johnson by a vote of 467-429.

Simmons attributes her narrow 52-48% victory on being able to get supporters out to the polls on Tuesday. She says it took a lot of work to remind people it was Election Day and why they had elected her to the City Council in the first place.

“I do think that it makes clear that, you know, a lot of people in the ward are satisfied with my representation. That is vindicating.”

Rod Johnson sent his congratulations to Simmons. He said he was satisfied with getting over 400 votes, but Simmons was able outperform him.

Johnson says he has no idea if he’ll run for office again, but he will always remain active and vocal in the Ypsilanti community.

