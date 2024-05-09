© 2024 WEMU
Latest budget recommendations for Ann Arbor Public Schools district to be presented next week

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
Ann Arbor teachers and parents gather at the April 11, 2024 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor teachers and parents gather at the April 11, 2024 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

Ann Arbor Superintendent Jazz Parks says she will present her recommendations on how the district will address its $25 million deficit at next Wednesday’s School Board meeting.

Parks informed the board of her intentions during this week’s meeting, which featured two hours of public commentary and vociferous reactions from teachers and their supporters. The budget wasn’t originally on the agenda, but a narrow majority on the board made a last-minute addition.

Trustee Ernesto Querijero says he wants to see as much information as possible and make it all public before making any final decisions.

“If the information is in front of us and presented in a meeting, then we all have the information equally as does the public. And so, from there, that’s what the public commentary says—a way for us to come together.”

For now, next Wednesday’s 7 PM meeting is still scheduled to be held at the regular board meeting location on Earhart Road across the street from Domino's Farms.

Note: Audio was provided by CTN.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
