Plan to address $25 million budget deficit expected to be revealed at Wednesday's Ann Arbor school board meeting

Teachers in the Ann Arbor School District are hoping for good news but bracing for worse as Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks is expected tonight to lay out how the administration will be addressing a $25 million budget shortfall.

While the administration has repeated that some layoffs are inevitable, the teacher’s union, the Ann Arbor Education Association, has been working hard to prevent them.

AAEA President Fred Klein says they have just signed a letter of agreement with the district regarding a voluntary severance plan.

“Our hope is, is that with the people that are already currently committed to retiring and haven’t submitted their paperwork, they are going to do that, will avail themselves to this severance package.”



Klein says the deal would be available to any teacher with ten years in the district. At least 75 would have to agree to sign up to make it official.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 PM and has been moved to the Pioneer High Auditorium. It will air live on CTN.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org