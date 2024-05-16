State House budget recommendations includes more funding for higher education

The Michigan Legislature is in the midst of authoring the state budget for the 2025 fiscal year. Among the State House’s budget recommendations was more funding for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and an increase to the operational funding for public higher education institutions.

State Representative Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield Township) says some of the House recommendations on higher education funding differ from the governor's proposal.

“So, what we see in the House budget is, again, we see an increase in that operational funding. The governor's recommended budget was 2.5% [increase], and the House budget is an increase of 3.3%.”

However, the House budget recommendations do not include funding to make the first two years of community college free, as was in the executive recommendation.

Rep. Brabec says that at the end of the budget drafting process, legislators will also be given the opportunity to secure funding for specific projects in their districts.

“I’m looking at different projects. One of the areas that, so far, I have yet to get an appropriation for is the Pittsfield Township area. So, I’m focusing on that area.”

The two chambers will now begin negotiating a final budget recommendation. Brabec says the Legislature is on track to submit a final recommendation to the governor by July 1st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

