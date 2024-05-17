2nd annual Diversity Day to be held in Ann Arbor's Gallup Park on Sunday

Washtenaw County’s second annual Diversity Day will be held this weekend in Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park.

The event aims to bring together local organizations, artists, and government officials to celebrate the community’s diversity. The Ypsilanti Youth Choir will perform.

Nancy Margolis is the executive director of Embracing Our Differences Michigan, the organization hosting the event.

“So, we want to do as many different kinds of events that we can to being people of different nationalities, different races, different religions, different sexual orientations together.”

Margolis says the non-profit will also be providing educational resources on diversity authored by teachers at the event. She says there’s an array of educational programming catering to students at different education levels.

The celebration is free and open to the public. It is to be held Sunday, May 19th, in the southeast side of Gallup Park at the Huron Parkway and Geddes Road entrance. There will be overflow parking at Huron High School.

