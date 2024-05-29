Free Narcan kits will soon be available in Ann Arbor parking lots

Free Naloxone, also known as Narcan, dispensary boxes will soon be appearing in some Ann Arbor parking locations.

There are already Narcan dispensary machines at the Ann Arbor City Hall, city libraries and fire stations. Now they will be installed in the Ann Ashley, Forest, Williams and Maynard lots.

Looking a lot like a newspaper box, residents can grab a dose for free if an emergency occurs or to just have one handy in case it does.

Jonathan Laye is Deflection Case Manager for Supportive Connections. He encourages everyone to have at lease dose on hand.

“We all go through CPR training, not because we expect somebody to have a heart attack around us, but because it’s possible, and we want to be ready for it. Carrying Naloxone is the exact same thing.”

Laye says the drug is also easy to administer, since it works like a nasal spray. He will be holding some meetings in August for people to learn how Naloxone works and how to administer it to someone who is experiencing overdose systems.

