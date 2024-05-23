Higher parking structure rates in Ann Arbor take effect June 1st

Ann Arbor residents and visitors will have to pay a little more to park beginning June 1st.

The structure parking rate will increase to $1.50 an hour up from the current $1.20. The $5 flat rate will be discontinued, as will the $5 cap at Ann Ashley and Liberty Square. Normal rates will instead apply.

While parking will remain free on Sunday, the gates will be down, and drivers will have to grab a ticket to get in and insert the ticket to exit.

Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Maura Tomson explains why.

“This is best practice in the parking industry. It allows for tighter revenue controls than we have right now and also allow us to track utilization.”

If someone loses their ticket, they’ll able to use the same procedure as during the week. They’ll need to push the call button and speak to PCI parking staff for assistance.

