Ann Arbor City Council to address possibility of taking full control of four major roadways

The Ann Arbor City Council is holding a workshop tonight regarding the feasibility of taking over four trunkline roads from the state.

The four roads are Washtenaw, Huron, Jackson and North Main. The study is an update of one presented to the Transportation Commission earlier this year.

Sam Schwartz Consulting was hired by the City Council last year for the overview. It recommends if Ann Arbor want to take ownership of the roads, it should ask the state for $82 million for repair costs.

Senior Transportation Planner Jake Vissers says there are advantages and disadvantages in taking over the roadways.

“It really does give the potential to unlock changes that would more the city closer to a lot of the stated long-term goals. However, the process does come at a real cost. This includes capital improvement costs, ongoing cost for maintenance, as well as just the general responsibility to having to maintain those trunklines.”



Taking ownership of the roads would allow Ann Arbor to add bike and bus lanes and other amenities but also the financial responsibility.

Tonight’s workshop begins at 7 PM at City Hall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org