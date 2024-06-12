© 2024 WEMU
More cuts coming as Ann Arbor Public Schools attempts to repair budget deficit

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 12, 2024 at 5:55 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Education Association members rally outside Pioneer High School prior to the May 15, 2024 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Education Association members rally outside Pioneer High School prior to the May 15, 2024 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

The Ann Arbor Public School District will present its budget for the upcoming fiscal year tonight. The plan moves to address what is now a dangerously low Fund Balance.

As the current school year draws to a close, the district’s Fund Balance sits at under $4.8 million, which is only about 1.5% of revenues. The state wants at least a 5% cushion.

The proposed $318 million budget would increase the Fund Balance to over $16 million, which would clear the 5% threshold.

Board President Torchio Feaster says they’re looking into the sale of district-owned properties and other non-classroom reductions.

“We did everything we could to minimally impact education and student-facing staff as much as possible, and the remainder of the cuts will be things that do not directly affect classrooms.”

Along with the budget, the school board will be facing another protest from teachers who will be honoring the over 55 who were laid off at the end of last week.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 PM at Skyline High School.

