Ypsilanti Human Relations Commission to present 'Fair Chance Housing Ordinance' to City Council

The Ypsilanti City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on an ordinance to help people with criminal convictions obtain housing.

It’s titled the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, and it’s the final of three pieces of legislation brought forth recently by Ypsilanti Human Relations Commission.

The ordinance prohibits denying housing based solely on an applicant’s criminal history. There are exceptions, but critics say the previous rules were too broad, citing “unreasonable risk” without defining what that means.

Commission member Kat Layton says the proposed ordinance clears up the language.

“Removing that loophole is kind of the first part. And then, now the second part coming down the pipeline is the Fair Chance Access to Housing that will have a better process in place for people to get housing or apply for housing.”

The ordinance is based on what is already on the books in Ann Arbor. The Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance right after the public hearing.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 PM.

