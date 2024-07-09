© 2024 WEMU
FedUp Ministries receiving grant from City of Ypsilanti to continue its services to the homeless

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
Kate Holcomb and Tajalli Hodge with the WashUp Ministries' mobile shower facility at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
Kate Holcomb and Tajalli Hodge with the WashUp Ministries' mobile shower facility at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse.

The City of Ypsilanti has approved giving FedUp Ministries $50,000 to help serve the less fortunate, but it took a little while to get there.

FedUp Ministries has been providing free meals, job training, counseling and a place for the homeless to take a shower at its South Washington St. location since June. An original grant request was tabled last month by the City Council until it received more information about how the money would be spent.

That brought criticism from some in the public, but Council member Patrick McLean says it’s their duty to look over all municipal spending.

“My pauses on spending money get misconstrued as not being considered or not recognizing need, and I think that’s not the case. I hear your concerns. I am not unmoved. It’s in order that we provide some support.”

A number of amendments were added to the contract. The funding will be provided in monthly increments.

FedUp will provide the city monthly accounting reports, and the organization will provide a presentation to the council after the contract is completed.

