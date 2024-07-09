FedUp Ministries receiving grant from City of Ypsilanti to continue its services to the homeless

The City of Ypsilanti has approved giving FedUp Ministries $50,000 to help serve the less fortunate, but it took a little while to get there.

FedUp Ministries has been providing free meals, job training, counseling and a place for the homeless to take a shower at its South Washington St. location since June. An original grant request was tabled last month by the City Council until it received more information about how the money would be spent.

That brought criticism from some in the public, but Council member Patrick McLean says it’s their duty to look over all municipal spending.

“My pauses on spending money get misconstrued as not being considered or not recognizing need, and I think that’s not the case. I hear your concerns. I am not unmoved. It’s in order that we provide some support.”

A number of amendments were added to the contract. The funding will be provided in monthly increments.

FedUp will provide the city monthly accounting reports, and the organization will provide a presentation to the council after the contract is completed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org