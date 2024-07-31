Ann Arbor Board of Education to meet for first time since approving budget cuts and teacher layoffs

After over a month break, Ann Arbor School Board holds a meeting tonight with hopes of smoother sailing than the past few months.

The only major issue that is expected to be discussed at tonight’s meeting will be report from the Equity and Inclusion Committee. One major question is how this spring’s budget cuts and teacher layoffs will affect schools, particularly class size.

School Board President Torchio Feaster says there will be some class size increases.

“We have been assured by our Superintendent that class sizes are going to stay under the contractual maximum. And I think that the report is going to show that the increases school by school are relatively slight.”



Feaster says some classes will see an increase of three to four students, but not as large as some teachers and parents had feared.

The new school calendar has been released. The first day of classes for Ann Arbor students is Monday, August 26th.

